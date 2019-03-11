Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Oman says it aided release of Indonesia, Malaysian in Yemen

March 11, 2019 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman says it helped negotiate the release of an Indonesian and a Malaysian held in Yemen amid the war in the Arab world’s poorest nation.

The state-run Oman News Agency said Monday it reached an agreement “with the relevant authorities in Sanaa,” Yemen’s rebel-held capital, for the return of the two captives.

It said they arrived in Oman on Monday.

The brief statement did not identify those freed.

Advertisement

Oman, a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, did not join a Saudi-led military campaign targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Since the war, Oman has been crucial in negotiating the release of prisoners held in Yemen by the Houthis.

The Saudi-led coalition launched its war in Yemen in March 2015.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines complete underwater crash training

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends in troops to protect civil rights march

Get our daily newsletter.