Poland’s ruling chief speaks strongly against LGBT rights

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s right-wing ruling party used hostile language Saturday while speaking against rights for LGBT persons, a subject that has risen to prominence in his political campaign ahead of crucial elections in Poland this year.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski spoke to Law and Justice party activists and government members at a convention in Katowice, ahead of both the European Parliament election, slated in Poland for May 26, and of Poland’s general election in the fall. The elections will decide whether Law and Justice, which is critical of European Union ways and values, will preserve the control of Poland’s parliament it has since 2015.

It was the second time in eight days that Kaczynski used the issue of LGBT rights to rally conservative voters in the predominantly Catholic nation.

The 69-year-old Kaczynski, who is Poland’s most powerful politician, said that a recent LGBT rights declaration in Warsaw backs same-sex marriages and gay adoption rights.

“This is not about tolerance. This is about the affirmation of same-sex unions, about their marriage, and their right to adopt children,” Kaczynski said emphatically. “We want to say it clearly. We are saying ‘No!,’ especially when it concerns children. Stay away from our children!”

Polish law does not allow same-sex marriages.

The Law and Justice government promotes family values and aims to boost the country’s birth rate with generous bonuses. It has also supported the Roman Catholic Church for years.

On Thursday, church revealed that, according to its records, some 382 clergymen in Poland had abused over 620 minors since 1990.

In Poland, voters in larger cities tend to increasingly support the pro-EU opposition. Opinion polls suggest that opposition parties, if they united forces, could win a slight edge over Law and Justice in the elections.

