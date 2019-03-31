Listen Live Sports

Police say 2 created fake children profiles online for gain

March 31, 2019 3:10 pm
 
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have charged two people with creating fake online profiles of children with special needs and rare diseases and soliciting donations for their treatment abroad.

The two people charged with computer fraud were identified only by their initials as M.S., 53, and A.S, 49, in a police statement released Sunday. Local media reported they are brother and sister.

Police say the two suspects raised more than 3.5 million denars (about $65,000) in donations for the non-existent children, and spent part of that money on personal purchases. Their bank accounts have been frozen.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

