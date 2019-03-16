Protests erupt in Congo over local election results

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Witnesses say at least one person is dead after protests over local elections turned violent in Congo.

Members of President Felix Tshisekedi’s Union for Democracy and Social Progress took to the streets in the capital Kinshasa and in other parts of the country after the party failed to win any senate seats from Kinshasa in the regional assembly. Police fired tear gas to put down demonstrations Friday night.

The governor of Kasai-Oriental province confirmed one death there.

The party has been Congo’s longtime opposition under former President Joseph Kabila. The party got a boost when its candidate Felix Tshisekedi won the December presidential election.

Militants of Tshisekedi’s party also attacked the headquarters of Kabila’s party in the capital.

While voters elect regional deputies, senators are then chosen by the deputies. Militant members of the party are now accused of attacking homes and vehicles belonging to some of the regional deputies who chose the senators.

