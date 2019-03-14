Putin courts Russian business, keeps mum on jailed US exec

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised that the government will do more to encourage investments and reduce business risks.

Putin’s speech Thursday at a meeting of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs comes weeks after the arrest of U.S. investment fund manager Michael Calvey, which has rattled the country’s business community and spooked international investors.

Calvey, a veteran investor who co-founded private equity firm Baring Vostok in 1994, was detained last month along with five others in Moscow on charges of embezzlement. He has denied wrongdoing.

Putin spoke Thursday about the need to protect investors and reduce their risks, but he didn’t refer to Calvey’s case.

Advertisement

The president also urged Russian business executives to join the nation’s top infrastructure projects and invest more in green technologies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.