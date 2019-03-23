Listen Live Sports

Rally in Barcelona against new Spanish far-right party

March 23, 2019 4:26 pm
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Several hundred people have marched in Barcelona to protest the emergence of a far-right party in Spain ahead of next month’s national elections.

The protesters gathered Saturday behind a banner that read “Stop Vox, for a world without racism and fascism” in reference to the upstart Vox party. Others carried handmade signs, including one that said “There aren’t too many immigrants, there are too many racists!”

Spain hadn’t had a far-right party for years until Vox erupted onto the political scene by winning representation in regional elections in the country’s south in December.

Vox has scheduled a rally next weekend in Barcelona as part of its campaign to win seats in the national Parliament in the April 28 general elections.

