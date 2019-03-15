Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ringleader in London’s Hatton Garden heist gets 10 years

March 15, 2019 3:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The ringleader of a gang that stole millions in jewelry from a London safe-deposit storehouse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison — four years after the audacious heist.

Alarm specialist Michael Seed, 58, led a gang of mostly elderly men who drilled through a concrete vault wall and ransacked more than 70 safe-deposit boxes in the Hatton Garden jewelry district in April 2015. Prosecutors say they stole cash, jewelry and gold worth more than 14 million pounds ($20 million).

Six men have been convicted. Seed, who was also known as “Basil,” was the last of the gang to be sentenced.

Seed, who pays no taxes and rarely uses a bank account, evaded capture for three years before police raided his flat in north London last year.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.