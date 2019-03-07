Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russia detains, plans to deport American Mormons over visas

March 7, 2019 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ordered the deportation of two American Mormons for violating the terms of their visas.

Officials said the men were working as English teachers without proper credentials and had given religious affairs as their reason for being in Russia. They were detained Friday in Novorossiisk, a Black Sea city.

State news agency Tass says a regional court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s deportation order.

Tass quoted a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman in Russia denying the two Americans were teaching.

Advertisement

Yuri Kozhokin said: “They just talked with Russian citizens who came to see them on their own accord.”

A church spokesman in the United States, Eric Hawkins, says he can’t release the men’s names, but that church officials “are troubled by the circumstances surrounding their detention.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.