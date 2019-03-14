Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Saudis held 3 court sessions on ‘heinous’ Khashoggi killing

March 14, 2019 10:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — The head of Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission says judicial authorities in the kingdom have held three court sessions over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling it an “unfortunate accident” and a “heinous crime.”

Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban replied simply that the case was “in the courts” in Saudi Arabia when asked by a reporter to respond to calls that the kingdom accept international support in investigating the killing.

Al-Aiban spoke as the 47-member Human Rights Council conducted Thursday a regular review of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, a periodic process faced by all U.N. member states.

He said his country “refutes completely” calls for parts of the legal process to be “internationalized,” saying such demands cast doubt on the integrity of the Saudi judicial system.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.