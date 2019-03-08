Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Search for missing Berlin girl has Germany distressed

March 8, 2019
 
BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of police officers are searching for a teenager who went missing in Berlin last month in a case that has distressed Germany.

German news agency dpa reported that 100 officers were sifting through a forest 30 kilometers (18 miles) southeast of the capital Friday.

The search comes after investigators said earlier this week that the 15-year-old, only identified as Rebecca, was probably no longer alive and that her 27-year-old brother-in-law was a suspect in her disappearance.

The brother-in-law has been detained but is refusing to cooperate with investigators. Rebecca’s family says he’s innocent.

Police received more than 700 responses from the public after asking for help. In particular, they’re trying to find out why the brother-in-law drove to eastern Germany on the day Rebecca disappeared.

