The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Sudan’s lawmakers approve 6-month state of emergency

March 11, 2019 12:31 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Parliament says lawmakers have approved a state of emergency across the county, but shortened an initial proposal to six months.

It says lawmakers on Monday discussed President Omar al-Bashir’s February decision to declare a yearlong state of emergency. Parliament can extend the term after it expires.

Al-Bashir also disbanded the federal government and replaced all state governors with senior army officers. He banned unauthorized gatherings and gave security forces sweeping powers to quash the most serious protests yet against his three-decade rule.

The latest wave of protests began in December over price hikes, but later tuned to calls for him to resign. A heavy security crackdown has left scores of protesters dead.

Facing genocide charges, al-Bashir’s rule has been marred by civil wars and demonstrations.

