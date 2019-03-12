Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Swiss end commercial flights by vintage plane crash airline

March 12, 2019 5:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland’s aviation agency is revoking the commercial flight license of a local airline that operated vintage propeller planes after one of its aircraft crashed in the Alps last year, killing all 20 people on board.

The Federal Office of Civil Aviation said Tuesday that it reviewed the risks of passenger flights with vintage planes after Ju-Air’s 79-year-old Junkers Ju-52 crashed in southeastern Switzerland on Aug. 4. It concluded that continuing commercial flights “no longer fulfills today’s safety demands” and said rules elsewhere in Europe are also set to be tightened this year.

The office said that, while Ju-Air can no longer operate commercially, it will — provided it fulfills various conditions — be able to continue private flights for registered members who are aware of the heightened risks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels perform at El Centro Airshow

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.