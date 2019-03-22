Listen Live Sports

Syrian man suspected of IS beheadings held in Hungary

March 22, 2019 10:44 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Syrian man suspected of having taken part in beheadings carried out by the Islamic State in Homs has been taken into custody and questioned by authorities in Hungary.

The 27-year-old, whose name wasn’t released, has refugee status in Greece. He was initially apprehended in December at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport when he and a female companion were found to have forged personal IDs.

While he was awaiting deportation to Greece, officials discovered, in cooperation with Belgian prosecutors, that the man has been an IS member since 2016.

He is suspected of having taken part in the beheadings of about 20 relatives of a Homs resident who refused to join the extremist group. The killings were meant as revenge and to terrify local residents.

