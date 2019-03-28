Listen Live Sports

The Latest: 10 dead in blast at restaurant in Somali capital

March 28, 2019 7:53 am
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on explosion in Somalia’s capital (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Police say at least 10 people have been killed and seven others wounded in a car bomb blast outside a restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein tells The Associated Press that most of the casualties were among people who were dining at the crowded restaurant.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu with suicide bombings.

___

2 p.m.

A Somali police officer says an explosives-laden vehicle has detonated outside a restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the blast occurred as the restaurant in Waberi district was crowded with diners.

There is no immediate word of casualties.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu with suicide bombings.

