Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Name for new era of Naruhito to be ‘Reiwa’

March 31, 2019 10:59 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the new era name for soon-to-be-emperor Naruhito. (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Japan’s government spokesman says the name of the era for the soon-to-be-emperor Naruhito will be “Reiwa.”

Emperor Akihito is abdicating on April 30, with his era of “Heisei” coming to an end. The new era takes effect May 1.

Advertisement

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday the name draws from the 7th century poetry collection “Manyoshu.”

Suga said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would explain the meaning of the name later at a news conference.

It is believed to be the first time the era name, or “gengo” has been taken from a Japanese document, a break from more than 1,300 years of using Chinese classics.

___

9:37 a.m.

Japan’s government is holding top-secret meetings to decide a new era name for soon-to-be-emperor Naruhito, who will succeed the Chrysanthemum throne from his father May 1.

Emperor Akihito is abdicating on April 30, with his era of “Heisei” coming to an end.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government later Monday will unveil the era name, or “gengo,” for Naruhito’s reign.

It comes a month ahead of the switch to allow the government, businesses and other sectors time to adjust to the change that still affects many parts of Japan’s society, even though the system is not compulsory and the emperor has no political power under Japan’s postwar constitution.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.