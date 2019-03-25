Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
The Latest: Thai parties jostle for power after election

March 25, 2019 6:58 am
 
2 min read
BANGKOK (AP) — The Latest on Thailand’s first election since a 2014 coup (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A military backed party says it won the most votes in Thailand’s first election since a 2014 coup, based on unofficial results, and will try to form a government. That comes after a rival party also claimed it had the right to govern.

The head of the Palang Pracharat party that is backed by junta leader and prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says it will contact like-minded parties to form a new administration.

The leader of the Pheu Thai party allied with exiled leader Thaksin Shinawatra said earlier Monday it would try to form a government because it won the most constituency races in Sunday’s election. That was also based on unofficial results.

Separately, the Election Commission has announced the preliminary results of 350 constituency races but full vote counts, which are needed to determine the allocation of 150 other seats in the House of Representatives, won’t be available until Friday.

The commission says it will release full vote counts from the first election since a 2014 coup on Friday

___

3:05 p.m.

Thailand’s election commission says it will release full vote counts from the first election since a 2014 coup on Friday as an anti-junta party claimed it won the most seats and will try to form a government.

The commission said Monday it will announce the results of 350 constituency seats later in the day but full vote counts, which are needed to determine the allocation of 150 other seats in parliament, won’t be available for several days.

The Pheu Thai party, which was ousted from government in the coup, said it won the most constituency seats in Sunday’s election and will try to form a government with similar-minded parties.

Unofficial results show the military-backed Palang Pracharat party won the popular vote.

