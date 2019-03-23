Listen Live Sports

Thousands rally against leaders in Serbia, Montenegro

March 23, 2019 4:22 pm
 
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied in Serbia against populist President Aleksandar Vucic after political tensions soared last weekend when protesters burst into the state TV building angry over the station’s reporting that they view as biased.

Whistle-blowing crowds on Saturday returned in front of the public broadcaster’s headquarters in downtown Belgrade but the gathering passed without incidents.

Scuffles with police erupted inside the TV building last Saturday, and again last Sunday when demonstrators encircled the presidency building. Eighteen people were detained.

The incidents were the first in months of protests that started after thugs beat up an opposition politician in November. The demonstrators are demanding Vucic’s resignation, free elections and media and more democracy.

Thousands also rallied Saturday in neighboring Montenegro demanding resignation of long-serving President Milo Djukanovic.

