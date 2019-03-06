Listen Live Sports

UN rights chief bemoans Israel’s response to key Gaza report

March 6, 2019 5:27 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is expressing disappointment with Israel over its “immediate dismissal” of a report about deadly violence by Israel security forces against protesters in Gaza last year.

Wednesday’s comments from Michelle Bachelet, a former Chilean president, came during her first annual address to the Human Rights Council since becoming the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in September.

She lamented that Israel responded to a report published Monday on the Gaza violence “without addressing any of the serious issues raised.”

The report commissioned by the council found Israeli soldiers intentionally fired on civilians and could have committed crimes against humanity in crackdowns that killed 189 people and left 6,000 hurt by sniper fire.

Bachelet made “gross inequalities” in the world a major theme in her speech.

