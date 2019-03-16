Listen Live Sports

Vatican pushes back about work conditions at UN mission

March 16, 2019 8:43 am
 
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is pushing back against reports about work conditions at its U.N. mission under its former ambassador, in the latest scandal implicating the Holy See’s diplomatic corps.

The New York-based mission said in a statement that the visa status of its staff was in full compliance with U.S. regulations from 2010-2014, and that its service staff was paid more than minimum wage.

The statement was responding to a March 11 report in the Crux online Catholic site about complaints from former staff about work conditions during the 2010-2014 tenure of Archbishop Francis Chullikatt. On Saturday, Catholic News Agency also reported allegations of inappropriate behavior by Chullikatt.

Both stories quoted the mission’s then-legal adviser, Terrence McKeegan, as saying he flagged “serious moral and financial corruption” to the Vatican in 2013.

