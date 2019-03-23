Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Venezuela lays out accusations against Guaido’s top aide

March 23, 2019 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government is laying out accusations against a jailed top aide to opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez went on state television Saturday alleging that Roberto Marrero was the ringleader of a plot to bring hitmen from Central America to Venezuela to carry out assassinations.

He showed screen grabs of cell phone conversations that he said are proof Marrero was orchestrating the hitmen’s payment.

Marrero was taken from his home in the middle of the night by masked agents Thursday in a dramatic operation that has drawn international condemnation.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

President Nicolas Maduro has refrained from having Guaido arrested, but analysts say Marrero’s detention was a clear attempt to weaken his political foe.

Guaido characterized the operation as a sign that Maduro is losing his grip on power.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.