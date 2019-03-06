Listen Live Sports

Woman records avalanche crashing toward central Norway home

March 6, 2019 1:40 pm
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian woman showed she had quick wits and a cool head by recording a video of a “dramatic” avalanche as it cascaded toward her house.

Gunn Gravem Isaksen, a 48-year-old shop manager from the central Norway town of Furugrenda, says she was at home when the avalanche was triggered on Tuesday.

On realizing what was going on, she rushed to her porch and started recording. Gravem Isaksen says her home video certainly “looks dramatic,” but what matters most is no one was injured.

The town where she lives lies at the foot of Kufonna mountain in a region widely known for early spring avalanches.

“We’re used to avalanches here, but this one was huge,” Gravem Isaksen said Wednesday. “And no one was in danger at any moment; we (in the town) were not threatened.”

