The Associated Press
 
World News
 
‘Zorba the Greek’ composer Theodorakis hospitalized

March 8, 2019 9:59 am
 
< a min read
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — “Zorba the Greek” composer Mikis Theodorakis has undergone surgery in Athens to have a pacemaker installed.

A hospital statement says Theodorakis, who is 94, had the operation Friday and is recuperating in his room.

Theodorakis won international acclaim and inspired millions at home with his prolific work and political defiance during Greece’s 1967-74 military dictatorship.

Despite his frail health in recent years, he has continued to engage in public affairs, and in January addressed an Athens rally against Greece’s agreement to normalize relations with neighboring Macedonia.

Theodorakis’ work ranges from rousing songs based on major Greek poetic works, many of which remain left-wing anthems for decades, to symphonies and film scores, including “Serpico.”

