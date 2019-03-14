Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

‘Zorba the Greek’ composer Theodorakis leaves hospital

March 14, 2019 1:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An Athens hospital statement says “Zorba the Greek” composer Mikis Theodorakis has been discharged after undergoing surgery to have a pacemaker installed.

The 94-year-old Theodorakis was admitted to a private hospital Feb. 26 and had the pacemaker implanted last week. He left hospital Thursday.

The composer won international acclaim with his prolific output and inspired millions at home for standing up to Greece’s 1967-74 military dictatorship.

Despite his frail health in recent years, he has continued to engage in public affairs. In January, he addressed an Athens rally against Greece’s agreement to normalize relations with neighboring Macedonia — since renamed North Macedonia.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.