Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Algerian constitutional council head quits; students march

April 16, 2019 12:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The head of Algeria’s Constitutional Council has quit under pressure from protesters.

State news agency APS reported that Constitutional Council President Tayeb Belaiz submitted his resignation to Algeria’s interim president on Tuesday.

Belaiz is one of three power figures named by pro-democracy protesters in their demands for a government cleanup. They’re seen as part of the discredited regime of ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Belaiz’s departure could help calm the angry protesters by clearing the way for someone considered more independent.

Advertisement

Also Tuesday, Algeria’s military chief called on the country’s people to show “patience” during the political transition ahead.

A presidential election has been set for July 4 to choose the successor to Bouteflika, who stepped down this month under pressure from protesters and military chief of staff Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.