APNewsBreak: Ivanka Trump says she passed on World Bank job

April 17, 2019 11:15 pm
 
ABIDJIAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father asked her if she was interested in the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.

In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump’s daughter said Wednesday she was happy with her current role in the administration. She was traveling in Africa to promote a global women’s initiative.

Ivanka Trump said her father raised the job as “a question” and she told him she was “happy with the work” she’s doing.

The president recently told The Atlantic: “I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank. . She would’ve been great at that because she’s very good with numbers.”

Ivanka Trump worked on the selection process for the new head of the 189-nation World Bank, David Malpass. She said he’ll do an “incredible job.”

Asked if her father had approached her about other top jobs, Ivanka Trump said she’d “keep that between” them. She said she doesn’t see a run for office in her future.

