The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Assange lawyer: Ecuador spread lies about WikiLeaks founder

April 14, 2019 7:17 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A lawyer representing jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says the Ecuadorian government has been spreading lies about his behavior inside its embassy in London.

Jennifer Robinson told Sky News on Sunday that Ecuador is making “pretty outrageous allegations” to justify allowing British police into its embassy Thursday in order to take Assange into custody.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno withdrew Assange’s political asylum this week, opening the way for his seizure by British police.

Robinson says Assange has had “a very difficult time” since Moreno came to power in 2017.

Assange is jailed in Britain for jumping bail and faces an extradition request from the United States for conspiracy. Sweden also is considering reviving a rape investigation of him.

His next court appearance is May 2 via video link.

