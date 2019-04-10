Backstage at Brexit summit: Huddles, iPad jokes, cod dinner

BRUSSELS (AP) — Forget about the fixing a new date for Britain to leave the European Union. The big question gripping Wednesday’s high-stakes EU summit: What was on Angela Merkel’s tablet?

The German chancellor shared a hearty laugh with British Prime Minister Theresa May over some mystery image on her tablet, as the 28 EU leaders sat down to talks with Britain’s future in the balance.

The rare moment of levity was part of a tense, daylong diplomatic ballet that played out Wednesday in the European Quarter of Brussels, culminating in a closed-door dinner at which presidents and prime ministers will talk for hours until they no longer disagree.

And only then will they decide how much longer Britain can stay in the EU.

It’s a special kind of European dinner party: EU leaders (minus Britain’s Theresa May, since she isn’t invited) each have their turn to talk and talk and talk in between bites and sips until they reach a consensus on whether to grant the U.K. an extension to Brexit, and for how long. The working dinner is expected to drag into the early hours of Thursday.

On the menu du jour: warm scallop salad, cod with shrimp and mini-mushroom arancini rice balls, followed by iced macadamia nut parfait for dessert.

As usual at EU meetings, the menu carried political undertones. Tension erupted between French and British fishermen earlier this year over scallop-fishing rights, while cod has long been a source of dispute

Hours before the dinner, the backdoor politicking began: The Dutch prime minister played messenger between ally May and harder-line EU leaders. The French and German leaders had their own huddle. A mini-club of North Sea countries gathered elsewhere.

It’s the only way the EU can ever come to the necessary consensus, and often seems baffling to outsiders — but the EU has elevated it into an art.

Everyone’s got their own interests to defend, but at the end of the day, they have to all agree on one answer: The EU leaders will either let her delay Brexit until June, or force her to delay it longer — or tell her “good riddance” and let Britain risk tumbling out of the bloc this week without any future plan.

The summit itself appeared to get off to a relaxed start. Three of the European leaders took off their jackets while they gathered around a round table decorated with pink roses and carnations.

Merkel then walked over to May, her tablet computer at the ready. The two leaders intently looked at the screen before sharing a hearty laugh.

Questions immediately erupted. So what did Europe’s most powerful women — often on opposite sides of the painful, protracted Brexit debate — find so funny? The leading theory: It had something to do with their matching jackets, identical EU-blue.

Even before she arrived in Brussels, May was already being treated like a bit of an EU outcast. The official summit brochure with leaders’ photographs relegated the head of the British government to the level of “Guest.”

May then took the floor, pleading with her peers for just over an hour before she was effectively ejected so the remaining EU members could debate whether the prime minister made a convincing case.

At the last Brexit summit two weeks ago, May then waited four hours in a Brussels government suite before the other leaders finally agreed to grant her a brief Brexit delay.

Some of Wednesday’s summit drama began well before European Council President Donald Tusk officially opened the evening meeting in the multicolored main room in the Europa building, an architectural gem looking like a Grecian urn sitting in a glass box.

Earlier in the day, Belgium hosted six other nations close to the U.K. — Netherlands, Spain, France, Germany, Ireland and Denmark — at the neoclassical Egmont Palace across town, amid mountains of marble and gilded chandeliers, to plot strategy.

But not everyone liked this idea. Rumors quickly surfaced that the special “mini-summit” was a plot to set out tough terms for Britain’s new extension and put the other EU leaders before a fait-accompli. Quickly diplomats had to play down the meeting, saying it was just to “coordinate” plans in case of a no-deal.

It’s all in a day’s work for the EU, but sometimes it can get to be just too much.

At a 2016 summit when Britain was yet again the troublemaker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel walked out the building went to a French fry shack close by, for a healthy dose of the Belgian delight.

