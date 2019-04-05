Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Belarus arrests 2 who want crosses at mass execution site

April 5, 2019 2:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Police in Belarus have arrested an opposition leader and another activist as demonstrators for the second day try to prevent authorities from removing wooden crosses at a site near Minsk where tens of thousands of people were executed under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

The Kurapaty woods near the capital have a strong significance for the beleaguered opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. He complained last month about the crosses that opposition supporters had set up there.

Fifteen other demonstrators were arrested Thursday after police closed off the woods and workers began removing the crosses. Pavel Sevyarinets of the Belarusian Christian Democracy party and another demonstrator were arrested Friday in a similar action.

Soviet secret police carried out mass executions at Kurapaty, with its victims estimated to range from 30,000 to 200,000 people.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.