Blaze breaks out in forest that inspired Winnie-the-Pooh

April 29, 2019 5:36 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British firefighters are tackling a blaze in the woodland that inspired “Winnie-the-Pooh.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says its crews were called Sunday evening to a blaze in southern England’s Ashdown Forest, inspiration for the 100 Acre Wood in A.A. Milne’s children’s stories.

The fire service says the blaze, which covers 6 hectares (14 acres), is under control but firefighters remain on the scene Monday.

Fire service spokesman Andrew Gausden told the BBC that the fire did not appear to have been started deliberately. He said it spread quickly through dry undergrowth.

Two fires damaged the same forest in February.

Milne had a home just north of Ashdown, and the forest helped inspire his stories about lovable bear Pooh and his friends.

