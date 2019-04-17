Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Botswana unveils country’s largest blue diamond find

April 17, 2019 5:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A big blue diamond weighing more than 20 carats has been unveiled in Botswana, where the gem was discovered.

The government-owned Okavango Diamond Company on Wednesday called it the largest blue diamond ever discovered in the southern African nation.

A company statement says it is “in the very top bracket of all-time historical blue diamond finds.” The bright blue color is attributed to the mineral boron, which was present in the rocks of oceans when the diamond was formed some 1 to 3 billion years ago.

Company managing director Marcus ter Haar says just a few such blue stones have come to market in the last decade.

Advertisement

The company says the diamond is expected to be sold near the end of the year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.