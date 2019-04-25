Climate activists block entrance to London Stock Exchange

LONDON (AP) — Environmental activists who have disrupted the British capital for 10 days blocked the main entrance to the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, gluing themselves to the doorway while wearing LED displays reading “climate emergency.”

Small groups of demonstrators also climbed atop a train at Canary Wharf station in east London’s financial business district and blocked the road outside investment bank Goldman Sachs as they focused on the city’s financial centers on their final day of non-violent protests.

The group Extinction Rebellion said it was targeting the financial services industry for “funding climate and ecological destruction.” Activists held signs saying “business as usual = death” and “don’t jail the canaries.” The demonstrators were removed by police and taken away in vans.

The exchange, which has no trading floor, continued to function as normal.

Advertisement

Since April 15, peaceful climate change demonstrations have disrupted traffic across London by targeting bridges, intersections and commuter trains.

More than 10,000 police officers have been deployed and more than 1,100 people have been arrested, though only about 70 have been charged.

Extinction Rebellion says it will end its remaining blockades at Marble Arch and Parliament Square on Thursday.

The group thanked Londoners in a statement saying: “We know we have disrupted your lives. We do not do this lightly. We only do this because this is an emergency.”

___

Read more on climate news from The Associated Press at

apnews.com/Climate

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.