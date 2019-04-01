Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Climate protesters bare almost all during UK Brexit debate

April 1, 2019 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A dozen demonstrators have been arrested after stripping off in Britain’s House of Commons to protest climate change.

The protesters stripped down to their underpants in the public gallery Monday while lawmakers were debating Brexit. Some had slogans including “SOS” and “stop wasting time” written on their bodies.

The group Extinction Rebellion said the protest was an attempt “to draw politicians’ attention to the climate and ecological crisis.”

Police officers removed the protesters, some of whom had glued their hands to a glass barrier. Police said they were arrested on suspicion of “outraging public decency.”

Advertisement

Lawmakers continued debating Brexit, with some making reference to the disruption. Conservative legislator Nick Boles said “it has long been a thoroughly British trait to be able to ignore pointless nakedness.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.