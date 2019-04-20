Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Climate protesters march in London again; arrests hit 710

April 20, 2019 11:56 am
 
LONDON (AP) — London police say more than 710 people have been arrested and some 28 have been charged since climate change protests began earlier this week in the British capital.

The Extinction Rebellion protests started Monday and have at times paralyzed parts of London, with peaceful demonstrations at Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and other key landmarks.

Protesters were out again Saturday, urging the British government to make fighting climate change its top priority.

London police have taken a cautious approach rather than a massive show of force to remove the demonstrators, saying they respect the right to peaceful protest.

They still had to ask neighboring forces for some 200 additional officers to help cope with the situation, and many officers had their weekend leaves cancelled.

