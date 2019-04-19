Listen Live Sports

Climate protests close London bridge; 570 arrests in 4 days

April 19, 2019 12:00 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters are once again trying to shut down parts of London to urge residents to do more to protect the Earth from rising temperatures.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson joined a rally by the Extinction Rebellion protesters in central London on Friday. She told the demonstrators in Oxford Circus “it makes me so happy to be able to join you all and to add my voice to the young people here who have inspired a whole new movement.”

The protesters managed to keep Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames in London closed to vehicles, although a demonstration at London’s Heathrow Airport drew only a small number of people and did not affect the busy facility.

London police say more than 570 climate protesters have been arrested since the protests began four days ago.

