Cyprus police searching for bodies in abandoned mineshaft

April 22, 2019 6:30 am
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot authorities on Monday were searching a flooded mineshaft where two dead female bodies were discovered as well as a nearby lake for further bodies.

Police on the east Mediterranean island nation, along with the help of the fire service, are conducting the search in the wake of last week’s discovery of the bodies in the abandoned mineshaft and the disappearance of the six year-old daughter of one of the victims.

The suspect in the killings, a 35 year-old Greek Cypriot military officer, remains in custody. One of the victims has been identified as a 38 year-old Filipino woman who is the mother of the missing child.

State-run Cyprus News Agency reported that investigators told a court during the suspect’s remand hearing that he had admitted to strangling one of the victims he met online after having sex with her.

Cyprus’ police chief, Zacharias Chrysostomou, said the crimes committed are “unprecedented” In the country’s history.

On Sunday, supporters joined several dozen women from the island’s Filipino community for a candlelight vigil in the capital Nicosia in memory of the victims.

