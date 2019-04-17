Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Czech police advise indictment of prime minister for fraud

April 17, 2019 10:11 am
 
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police are recommending the indictment of Prime Minister Andrej Babis over alleged fraud involving European Union subsidies.

Prague’s prosecution office said Wednesday it has received the results of the police investigation into Babis’ possible involvement in the $2 million fraud. Prosecutors will decide whether to press charges against Babis or dismiss them.

The case involves a farm that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of some 250 companies to Babis’ family members. The subsidies were meant for medium and small businesses and Agrofert would not have been eligible for them.

Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

Babis, a populist billionaire, denies any wrongdoing.

