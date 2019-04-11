Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Danes rush to see pandas on loan from China

April 11, 2019 3:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Thousands are queuing at Copenhagen Zoo to see two giant black-and-white bears on loan from China under Beijing’s popular “panda diplomacy” initiative.

Denmark’s Australian-born Crown Princess Mary untied a red velvet ribbon to open the gates Thursday in her capacity as the zoo’s patron. She was assisted by her twins, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

The opening came a day after Mary’s mother-in-law Queen Margrethe inaugurated the Panda House that’s been built for 6-year-old male Xing Er, and Mao Sun, a 5-year-old female.

The bears arrived last week in cargo containers and were driven to the zoo’s new 160-million kroner ($24.2 million) yin-yang shaped enclosure.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Beijing has lent out pandas as a sign of goodwill. Any cubs born during the 15-year loan period are considered China’s.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.