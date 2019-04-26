Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Danish lawmaker: euroskeptic EU alliance can have influence

April 26, 2019 8:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A senior member of a Danish anti-immigration populist party says he hopes a new right-wing alliance “can have real influence on European policy for the first time ever” before next month’s European Parliament elections.

Soeren Espersen, deputy leader of the euroskeptic Danish People’s Party, was referring to the April 8 creation of an alliance with populist parties from Italy, Denmark, Germany and Finland.

He said one of things that really matter to him and his party is stopping mass immigration.

Elections to the European Parliament are held May 23-26 throughout the bloc.

Advertisement

Espersen spoke Friday as France’s Marine Le Pen, whose National Rally party is to join the alliance in May, was visiting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.