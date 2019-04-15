Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Danish police detain 23 after provocateur sparks violence

April 15, 2019 5:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say 23 people have been detained for violence after a far-right provocateur tossed a copy of the Quran in the air in an immigrant neighborhood in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen police said Monday the detainees were suspected of being behind dozens of arson fires of cars and garbage containers mainly in Noerrebro, an immigrant district in the Danish capital.

The unrest started after Rasmus Paludan, a lawyer who cites freedom of speech rights as he stages demonstrations across Denmark under heavy police protection, threw Islam’s holy book in the air several times in Noerrebro.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen called Paludan’s demonstration “a meaningless provocation.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.