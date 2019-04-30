Listen Live Sports

EU court says France cannot apply stricter rules on Airbnb

April 30, 2019
 
PARIS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has rejected a case brought by hotels arguing Airbnb should be subject to strict rules governing French estate agents.

The case was submitted by a French court after a major association of hotels, including leading chains such as Best Western, filed a complaint. The hotel industry in France, like in many other countries across the world, accuses the online rental platform of unfair competition.

Hotel owners want Airbnb to follow real estate agent accounting, insurance and other financial rules. But Airbnb denies acting as a real estate agent.

The Court of Justice issued a non-binding opinion Tuesday, saying a member state cannot restrict the free movement of an information society service like Airbnb.

