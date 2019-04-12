Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

European rights body urges Turkey to respect voters’ choice

April 12, 2019 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Europe’s human rights watchdog is urging Turkey to respect voters’ decisions after electoral authorities blocked some newly elected district mayors from taking office despite winning local elections on March 31.

The Council of Europe on Friday also urged Turkey to confirm the final results of the vote in Istanbul, where the opposition candidate apparently has won a tight race after a recount. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party has refused to concede defeat and is preparing to appeal for a rerun of that vote, citing irregularities.

Anders Knape, a senior official at the Council of Europe, says “the implementation of the will of the voters has absolute priority in democratic systems.”

In a controversial decision, Turkey’s electoral board has refused to reappoint mayors fired from government positions after a failed coup in 2016.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.