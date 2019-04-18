Listen Live Sports

Facebook bans several UK far-right groups and individuals

April 18, 2019 11:55 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Facebook says it has banned several British far-right groups and their leaders for spreading hatred.

Groups including the British National Party, the English Defence League, the National Front and Britain First have been removed from the social network and from the Facebook-owned image-posting site Instagram.

Facebook also barred prominent members of those groups and a neo-Nazi who has been convicted of plotting to kill a British lawmaker.

Facebook said Thursday that the banned groups and individuals had violated its policy against those “who proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence.”

Labour Party legislator Yvette Cooper, a member of Parliament’s Home Affairs Select Committee, said the action was “long overdue” and social media firms needed “to take far-right extremism much more seriously.”

