The Associated Press
 
World News
 
French govt outlines measures to improve autism care

April 1, 2019 11:08 am
 
PARIS (AP) — The French government has outlined measures to ensure early diagnostic testing for young children with autism and help for them going to school.

In a statement following a Cabinet meeting Monday, the government promised that expenses linked to diagnostic testing will be fully reimbursed.

Measures include opening specific classes at preschools and elementary schools, and putting in place teacher and medical staff training and research to better understand autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder.

The 340 million euro ($380 million) plan was launched last year as France lags behind other developed countries on providing basic education and therapy for children with autism.

Child rights advocates say the situation has not much improved since then, stressing that many children can’t go to school due to a lack of specific staff and classes.

