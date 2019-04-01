Listen Live Sports

German nurse charged with killing 6 of his patients

April 1, 2019 1:28 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Munich prosecutors say they have charged a nurse with murder on allegations he killed six patients in his care with injections of insulin that they didn’t medically need.

Prosecutors said the 37-year-old man also faces counts of attempted murder for injecting three other patients who survived, the dpa news agency reported Monday.

Prosecutors say the suspect, whose name wasn’t given for privacy reasons, admits giving the insulin shots but denies intending to kill anyone.

Investigators have been looking into the case since February 2018 when they were looking into the death of an 87-year-old man from near Munich, and an autopsy revealed fresh needle marks.

He also faces charges of robbery and fraud.

