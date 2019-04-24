Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany: Dry weather raises fears of forest fires, drought

April 24, 2019 12:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists in Germany say rain forecast for the next few days is unlikely to provide much relief to parched fields and forests, raising fears of a repeat of last year’s drought and serious wildfires.

Udo Busch of the German meteorological agency DWD said if dry conditions prevail, the drought that caused severe crop damage in 2018 could be surpassed this year.

Strong winds in northern Germany have also whipped soil off the fields, creating sand storms in recent days.

The head of Germany’s firefighters association, Hartmut Ziebs, called Wednesday for more helicopters to be put on standby to help extinguish potential fires. The country has seen a number of blazes in recent days.

Advertisement

Authorities in Berlin are urging residents to water thirsty trees that line the streets, saying city workers can’t water them all.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.