Germany indicts Indian couple with spying on Sikh opposition

April 9, 2019 9:52 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have indicted two Indian citizens for spying on the Sikh opposition and Kashmiri separatists in Germany.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 50-year-old Manmohan S. is accused of providing information to India’s foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, from January 2015 onward.

His wife, 51-year-old Kanwal Jit K., allegedly also began cooperating with the spy agency starting in July 2017. Their full names weren’t released due to German privacy rules.

Prosecutors said the couple is accused of receiving a total of 7,200 euros (about $8,100) for the information they provided to their handler, who was stationed in Germany.

