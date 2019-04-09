Listen Live Sports

Hungary: ‘Porgy and Bess’ cast asked to be African American

April 9, 2019 11:37 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian State Opera has asked the Hungarian cast members in its production of “Porgy and Bess” to self-identify as African American.

The opera’s decision to put on George and Ira Gershwin’s seminal work set in the American south and intended for a black cast has caused a conflict with the creators’ estate.

The State Opera says on its website that the rights’ holders of “Porgy and Bess” noted “the production is not permitted in its current form.”

Asking cast members to identify as African American appears to be the opera’s way around the dispute.

Broadcaster ATV reported Tuesday that 15 of 28 performers answered affirmatively

Opera director Szilvester Okovacs told ATV that since Hungary doesn’t record the race of individuals, he preferred to ask the cast.

