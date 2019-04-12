Listen Live Sports

In wake of floods, 2 buildings collapse in Rio, killing 2

April 12, 2019 8:38 am
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two small buildings in Rio de Janeiro collapsed on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring two others, Brazilian authorities said.

The collapse came in a western part of the city that was particularly hard hit by heavy rains this week that caused massive flooding and killed at least 10 people.

A spokesman for firefighters told The Associated Press that two bodies had been recovered and the area was being cordoned off to search. In keeping with agency protocol, the spokesman asked his name not be used.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were inside when the buildings collapsed.

Images on Globo Television showed residents walking over debris, apparently looking for survivors.

Collapsing structures are common in Latin America’s largest nation, which suffers from poor infrastructure in many areas. Corruption and spotty oversight can exacerbate the problem, as many structures are built illegally.

