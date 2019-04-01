Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Italian police detain 2 Colombians in killing, dismemberment

April 1, 2019 1:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — Italian police have detained two Colombians in connection with the killing of an unidentified victim whose body was found dismembered inside a suitcase that had been set on fire.

Prosecutor Paolo Storari told reporters Monday that the victim had his throat slashed and then was stabbed during a drunken fight at an outdoor grill party at the residence of one suspect. The body was then hacked into pieces with an ax, put into a suitcase and moved about 800 meters (nearly a mile) with a cart before being set on fire. Police hoped to identify the victim from a thumb found intact.

One of the suspects is being investigated for murder, and the other for dismembering and trying to dispose of the body. Storari said the motive wasn’t clear.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.