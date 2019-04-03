Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Kenyan families of Ethiopian crash victims to sue

April 3, 2019 11:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A U.S.-based attorney says eight Kenyan families of people who died in an Ethiopian Airlines crash last month will sue Boeing, the manufacturer of the plane, and the airline for compensation.

Carlos A. Velasquez said Wednesday in a press conference in Nairobi that it’s early to tell “who did what and when” but said from the reports in his possession “clearly there were some issues with the aircraft itself, the systems of the aircraft, the operation of the aircraft.”

Velasquez, of VDA trial lawyers in Florida, said the suits will be filed in a U.S. federal court and will seek compensation for economic loss and loss of a loved one.

The crash on March 10 of a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet killed 157 people, 32 of whom were Kenyans.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.